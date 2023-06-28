Kenya: Carpooling is a Good Idea, Ichung'wah Says of Azimio's Civil Disobedience

Nairobi — National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wah has backed the carpooling idea touted by Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Alliance as part of it civil disobedience initiative following the passage and assent of the Finance Bill 2023.

On his Twitter account, Ichung'wah said the move will reduce the fuel demand whose will ripple effect will lessen the pressure on fuel import.

"Car pooling is a good idea. Reduced fuel demand also exerts less pressure on the national imports bill of which fuel is a major component and could further stabilise the shilling against the dollar," he said.

"A stronger shilling is good for the economy. I like this conversation. Clearly, the CONVERSATION HAS CHANGED indeed," Ichung'wah added.

Azimio had asked its supporters to carpool following the increase of VAT on petroleum products from 8 percent to 16 percent which will result to a spike in petroleum prices.

Speaking at the Kamukunji grounds during a rally on Tuesday, the coalition's leader Raila Odinga urged all Kenyans to boycott the payment of tax in protest of the law.

"A regime that has betrayed us does not deserve our delegated power, we shall fight for our rights as the people of Kenya," Odinga stated. "Ruto and his people have betrayed Kenyan."

The coalition at the same time declared an end to the bi-partisan talks even after a fresh invite for negotiations by their Kenya Kwanza counterpart.

According to Eugene Wamalwa, the decision to call off the talks was part of declarations the party has made as it plans to embark on a campaign of civil disobedience including refusal to pay taxes.

"We shall convene on Sabasaba - July 7, to unveil a program for civil disobedience to force the Ruto regime to go home," he stated.

" We shall embark on mass signature collection to signal the withdrawal of our sovereignty from officials of this illegitimate regime including William Ruto. Shall pursue collaboration and joining of forces with the civil society for the sake of our nation."