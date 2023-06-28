Rwanda: Goalie Ntwari Bids Farewell to AS Kigali

AS Kigali goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari has said goodbye to the club as he considers his football career future elsewhere.

Ntwari, 23, graduated from the APR FC academy in 2018 and was mainly used as third choice goalkeeper to Omar Rwabugiri and Heritier Ahishakiye before he moved on loan to Marines where he had his breakthrough and was subsequently signed by AS Kigali in July 2021.

The Rwanda international has been the safest pair of hands for the 'Citizens,' guiding them to the Peace Cup glory during the 2021/22 campaign.

The shot stopper's contract expires on June 30 and he has opted against extending it, as he looks for potential suitors, locally and outside the country.

"Citizens, you truly made my time here worth it. I will forever cherish it," he posted on his social media platforms.

Ntwari, who is currently the number one goalkeeper of the Rwandan senior national team, is on the radar of Congolese champions AS Vita Club as well as local side Police FC.

Both clubs are said to have already made contact for the shot stopper but he seems to be in no rush as more clubs continue to show interest in his services.

Times Sport understands that he left for South Africa on Tuesday night to hold talks with a couple of top flight clubs which are eager to give him a lucrative deal which he could find it difficult to turn down.