Rwanda: Kagame, First Lady in Seychelles for Two-Day State Visit

President Paul Kagame and First Lady Jeannette Kagame have arrived in Seychelles for a two-day state visit, which will among others include being guests to the National Day Celebrations marking Seychelles' 47 years of Independence.

During the visit, President Kagame and First Lady Jeannette Kagame will be received at State House by host President Wavel Ramkalawan and First Lady Linda Ramkalawan.

Kagame and President Ramkalawan will meet for a tête-à-tête discussion before joining members of both delegations for a bilateral meeting.

The two Heads of State will also address members of the press after witnessing the signing of Agreements and Memoranda of understanding in several sectors.

They include in health, defence and security, law enforcement, agriculture, tourism and visa waiver, according to a statement issued by Village Urugwiro reads in part.

President Kagame is also expected to deliver remarks at an extraordinary session at the National Assembly, Ile du Port accompanied by Seychellois Speaker of the National Assembly Hon. Roger Mancienne.

This is the second visit to Seychelles by President Kagame. President Ramkalawan visited Rwanda in June 2022 for CHOGM.

Rwanda and Seychelles are both members of La Francophonie and the Commonwealth.