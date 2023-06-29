Africa: Statement By H.E Dr. Jean Kaseya, Director General of Africa CDC, On Gavi's Announcement On Dr. Muhammad Pate's Decision to Decline His Appointment As the Next CEO for Gavi.

press release

Following Gavi's recent announcement on Dr. Muhammad Pate's decision to decline his appointment as the next CEO for Gavi, I had a conversation on 26th June with my esteemed colleague and brother, Dr. Pate, regarding his decision to prioritize serving his country. I wholeheartedly understand and respect his choice to dedicate his efforts to Nigeria and support President Bola Tinubu.

Dr. Pate's invaluable contributions and unwavering dedication to global health deserve recognition. I commend his exceptional leadership and expertise, as well as his ongoing commitment to public service, which has made a significant impact in the global public health arena.

As the first African appointed to lead the Gavi, Dr. Pate's extensive experience and expertise would have greatly benefited Gavi, particularly in advocating for local vaccine manufacturing. Considering that 70% of Gavi's operations take place in Africa, it is crucial to ensure that African voices continue to be heard and represented at the highest level.

Africa CDC remains steadfast in our commitment to achieving equitable access to vaccines, and we will continue working diligently to advance public health throughout the continent. I express my heartfelt appreciation to Dr. Pate for his invaluable contributions, and I wish him every success in his future endeavors. I also extend my best wishes to David Marlow for a successful tenure during his interim role as Gavi CEO.

H.E Dr. Jean Kaseya

Director General of Africa CDC

French Version