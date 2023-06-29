Kenya: Police Nab Two Suspects Involved in Violent Robbery

28 June 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Two robbery with violence suspects, identified as Ezekiel Kiarie and David Mwangi, have been apprehended by detectives.

The arrest led to the recovery of two firearms, which have been linked to multiple robberies in Nairobi, Nakuru, Kiambu, Muranga, and Kajiado counties.

"Detectives intercepted a Mitsubishi canter registration number KAM 231J, that was ferrying the suspect, his family members, and their belongings to Nyandarua, after realizing that detectives were closing in on them," police said.

Recovered firearms included a Czeska pistol serial number B022944 with a magazine loaded with 2 rounds of 9mm ammunition and a CZ P-07 pistol serial number C626319 with a magazine loaded with 12 rounds of 9mm caliber were recovered.

The suspects had been evading capture for a considerable period of time.

The firearms are believed to have been used in incidents where victims were robbed of their money shortly after conducting transactions in banks.

The suspects are currently in police custody and are scheduled to be arraigned in court tomorrow to face charges.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.