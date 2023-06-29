Kenya: Police Nab Two Suspects Involved in Violent Robbery

Nairobi — Two robbery with violence suspects, identified as Ezekiel Kiarie and David Mwangi, have been apprehended by detectives.

The arrest led to the recovery of two firearms, which have been linked to multiple robberies in Nairobi, Nakuru, Kiambu, Muranga, and Kajiado counties.

"Detectives intercepted a Mitsubishi canter registration number KAM 231J, that was ferrying the suspect, his family members, and their belongings to Nyandarua, after realizing that detectives were closing in on them," police said.

Recovered firearms included a Czeska pistol serial number B022944 with a magazine loaded with 2 rounds of 9mm ammunition and a CZ P-07 pistol serial number C626319 with a magazine loaded with 12 rounds of 9mm caliber were recovered.

The suspects had been evading capture for a considerable period of time.

The firearms are believed to have been used in incidents where victims were robbed of their money shortly after conducting transactions in banks.

The suspects are currently in police custody and are scheduled to be arraigned in court tomorrow to face charges.