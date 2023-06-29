Kenya: Why Prize Money for Nairobi City Marathon Was Reduced By Ksh 2.5million

Nairobi — The prize money for the winner of the 42km race at this year's Nairobi City Marathon was reduced to ensure that at least the first 20 finishers walk home with something in their pockets.

Barnaba Korir, member of the local organising committee, said they want to ensure as many people as possible return home as winners hence the decision to reduce the top prize money from Ksh 6 million to Ksh 3.5 million.

"The 42km race for men and women is quite lucrative even though last year it was Ksh 6 million. This year, so that it (prize money) goes deeper up to number 20, we have number one getting Ksh 3.5 million...number two, Ksh 2.25 million...number three, Ksh 1.5 million ...all the way to number 20, earning Ksh 30,000. That is the first time we have athletes getting awarded from number one to 20 and it is still a huge amount," Korir said.

The winners of the half marathon will earn Ksh 150,000 each with the runner-ups collecting Ksh 80,000 -- Ksh 30,000 more than the third placed finishers.

In the 10km category, the winners will walk home Ksh 100,000 richer as the second-placed and third-placed finishers receiving Ksh 50,000 and Ksh 40,000 respectively.

Korir said the marathon offers upcoming athletes who are struggling financially with the opportunity to put their talents to good use by earning some good money.

"So, you can see that this marathon will really benefit our Kenyan athletes especially the upcoming ones who have the chance to make some good money. We also have those who won last year's edition who have confirmed that they will be running this year as well," he said.

Apart from the local contingent, the race has so far attracted runners from far and wide including China, who have registered 192 athletes to fly their flag high, as well as others from East African neighbours Uganda, Tanzania as well as Ethiopia, among others.

Korir, also the chair of Athletics Kenya (AK) youth development subcommittee, was speaking at the Nyayo Stadium on Wednesday morning during a media briefing on the preparations for the marathon.

Speaking at the same event, race director Ibrahim Hussein said it is all systems go for the annual race, pointing out that they have worked round the clock to put everything in place.

"We are ready...with three days to go. The course is ready...the technical team have worked really hard to ensure everything is to specifications. I think the beauty of this marathon is that it allows for us to be different from other marathons," Hussein said.

The registration deadline for the event is on Saturday midnight with the number of participants projected to reach tens of thousands.

As of Wednesday morning, over 8,800 had appended their names to the registration list.