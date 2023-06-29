Kenya: Locals Loot Lorry Filled With Mattresses That Overturned On Muhoroni-Londiani Road

28 June 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Ojwang Joe

Kisumu — Locals looted mattresses after a transportation lorry had an accident along Muhoroni-Londiani road.

The incident happened on the Kericho side in Rift Valley but Nyanza traffic commandant Joseph Nganga said officers from Nyanza were the first to reach the scene due to its proximity.

Nganga said onlookers descended on the lorry carting away the mattresses.

The driver and the turn boy survived the incident but with injuries.

Nganga noted that police officers were forced to lob teargas on the crowd but that didn't deter them.

"We tried but they overpowered the officers and stole all the mattresses," he said.

The mattresses were in different sizes and their destination is yet to be established.

The driver of the lorry is said to have lost control, veered off the road and rolled by the roadside.

The lorry is yet to be towed to the police station pending investigations.

