Kenya: Africa Beach Games - 'Beast' Omumasaba Powers Kenya's Second Medal

Hammamet — Wrestler Mark Omumasaba has clinched Kenya's second medal at the Africa Beach Games in Hammamet, Tunisia, winning silver in the men's 90kg category against South Africa's Machiel Johannes Grobler.

The hugely built Omumasaba muscled his way to a 3-0 victory over the South African, but it was his coaching line's urge to challenge a decision on a tush by the South African that was the game's turning point.

Grobler had seemingly landed the Kenyan shoulders back on the floor, what is referred to as a tush in wrestling, but his coaching corner urged him to contest the decision on Video Review.

When the action was reviewed, it was established that the South African had stepped out of the circle before landing the Kenyan and Omumasaba won his contest.

A tush would have wrapped up the game as it's a direct win.

Upon return, Omumasaba strengthened his quad and shoulder muscles, managing to push Grobler out of the circle and wrapping up the game at 3-0.

"I really feel delighted. I have grown in the game from my first bout in the morning. I was calmer when I approached this game and I am happy to have won my first ever medal in these games," Omumasaba said after the match.

He added; "It was a really tough match because my opponent knew what he was doing and is a good wrestler. But I was pushed by my coaches and teammates on the sides to ensure I win a medal and I want to thank them."

His coach Linus Masheti was also delighted with is wrestler's performance.

"We are now looking forward to the World Championships in Bali, because he has qualified. We prepared well and we did a good job today to win this medal," the tactician noted.

-Timothy Olobulu is reporting from Hammamet, Tunisia-