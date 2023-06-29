South Africa: BMW to Invest U.S.224 Million in Electric Vehicle Production - South African News Briefs - June 29, 2023

BMW South Africa to Invest R4.2 Billion in Electric Vehicle Production

BMW South Africa is going electric and will be investing R4.2 billion over five years to prepare its manufacturing plant in Rosslyn in Pretoria for the electro-mobility era, reports Moneyweb. The next-generation BMW X3, a plug-in hybrid model, will be exclusively manufactured in South Africa for the world. The investment secures jobs for over 20,000 employees and showcases BMW's commitment to the country. BMW South Africa also made a donation of R30 million to support a United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) program aimed at enhancing education in science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics for South African school learners.

Nelson Mandela Foundation CEO Sello Hatang Fired

Sello Hatang, the CEO of the Nelson Mandela Foundation, has been dismissed following an internal investigation into his conduct, reports EWN. The decision came after an internal investigation into multiple complaints about his conduct. Prior to his dismissal, Hatang had been placed on special leave due to workplace misconduct complaints. The foundation plans to initiate the process of appointing a new CEO and will establish an interim management team.

Deputy President Mashatile Denies Corruption Allegations

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has denied a slew of allegations against him, saying he was not involved in alleged acts of corruption or any wrongdoing, reports IOL. Mashatile said he has never been involved in influencing or awarding tenders in government. He also denied that he has been living in the properties of businessman Edwin Sodi or any of his associates. A News24 report linked Mashatile to a life of luxury and some of the businesspeople who had obtained lucrative government contracts worth millions of rands. Mashatile also denied that he was working behind the scenes to remove President Cyril Ramaphosa. He said he was focused on the work given to him by Ramaphosa to fix the country and implement decisions of government.

