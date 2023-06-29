South Africa: SAPS Member Claims Self-Defence

28 June 2023
Scrolla (Johannesburg)
By Everson Luhanga

The SAPS member who allegedly shot and killed a Johannesburg metro police department officer said he had no choice but to pull the trigger.

In a leaked voice note, the SAPS member said he fired the gun as he felt threatened by the JMPD member who is seen in the video carrying a gun and trying to pull him out of the car.

Witnesses at the scene said the two officers had an argument in the parking lot of the nightclub in Braamfontein where both men were in attendance before the shooting.

The SAPS officer sent a voice note clarifying his reason for shooting the JMPD officer. In the voice note, he said he wanted to shoot and make sure he paralysed him.

The incident happened on the corner of Juta and De Beer Streets in Braamfontein in Johannesburg Central at 01.15 am. It was reported to the authorities at about 1.30 am.

The deceased officer Zikalala who was attached to the K9 unit was off duty and at a nightclub with his wife when the incident happened.

Three unknown males, including the JMPD officer, who were occupants in a white VW Jetta prevented him from exiting the parking bay, an internal police report said.

"It is alleged that an argument ensued between Metro Police Officer (MPO) Zikalala and the driver, who was later identified as an off-duty SAPS member attached to Parkview Police Station.

"In the heated argument, the SAPS member shot MPO Zikalala six times in the upper torso, fatally wounding him," said the statement.

 

Read the original article on Scrolla.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Scrolla. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.