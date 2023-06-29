South Africa: SAPS Member Claims Self-Defence

The SAPS member who allegedly shot and killed a Johannesburg metro police department officer said he had no choice but to pull the trigger.

In a leaked voice note, the SAPS member said he fired the gun as he felt threatened by the JMPD member who is seen in the video carrying a gun and trying to pull him out of the car.

Witnesses at the scene said the two officers had an argument in the parking lot of the nightclub in Braamfontein where both men were in attendance before the shooting.

The SAPS officer sent a voice note clarifying his reason for shooting the JMPD officer. In the voice note, he said he wanted to shoot and make sure he paralysed him.

The incident happened on the corner of Juta and De Beer Streets in Braamfontein in Johannesburg Central at 01.15 am. It was reported to the authorities at about 1.30 am.

The deceased officer Zikalala who was attached to the K9 unit was off duty and at a nightclub with his wife when the incident happened.

Three unknown males, including the JMPD officer, who were occupants in a white VW Jetta prevented him from exiting the parking bay, an internal police report said.

"It is alleged that an argument ensued between Metro Police Officer (MPO) Zikalala and the driver, who was later identified as an off-duty SAPS member attached to Parkview Police Station.

"In the heated argument, the SAPS member shot MPO Zikalala six times in the upper torso, fatally wounding him," said the statement.