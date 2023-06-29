Rwanda: Cooperation Key to Addressing Common Challenges - Kagame

President Paul Kagame, on Wednesday, June 28, said that Rwanda and Seychelles will build on the many successes of African continent to find solutions that benefit both their people.

He delivered his remarks during an extraordinary session at the National Assembly, Ile du Port, where he was accompanied and hosted by Seychellois Speaker of the National Assembly Roger Mancienne.

Kagame and the First Lady Jeannette Kagame, flanked with a delegation of different officials, are on a two-day visit in Seychelles where they will witness the signing of agreements in several sectors of economy.

He is also expected to join Seychelles' National Day Celebrations marking its 47 years of Independence.

The Head of State told the assembly that Rwanda stands with the people and the government of Seychelles as they celebrate their remarkable achievements in history, culture, and diversity.

"The commemoration of independence is not merely symbolic; it is a moment to Remember the sacrifices made to forge a nation. Today, with the highest GDP per capita in Africa, Seychelles is making good progress on the road towards sustainable development in tourism, education and environmental conservation," he observed.

According to him, Seychelles leads by example while learning from the past to build a better future without relying on external assistance alone, something that resonates strongly with the Rwandans.

This is noticeable where every year on July 4, Rwandans around the world commemorate the end of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi and the liberation of the country.

"National celebrations are about continuing to move forward in unity, solidarity and with dignity to transform their lives of the people we serve," Kagame said.

"It is also about renewing our commitment to seek the truth and stand up against. injustices. In that context, I wish to congratulate you for the important work of the truth, reconciliation and National Unity Commission."

He also emphasized that partnership and collaboration are essential to speed up progress, given that Seychelles and Rwanda are the first two countries on the continent to access the International Monetary fund's Resilience and Sustainability Trust.

"As Chair-in-office of the Commonwealth, Rwanda is committed to supporting Small Island Developing states who are disproportionately impacted by climate change."

He gave an example Ireme Trust in Rwanda which was launched at COP27 as what Public-Private Partnerships can do in closing the gaps in climate financing, adding also the partnership created with BioNTech to manufacture mRNA Vaccines for the African continent whereby Rwanda already received its first batch of modular containers.

"Stronger and more resilient national health systems fuel human capital development. The Covid-19 pandemic was a reality check and we cannot afford to wait for the next one in order to act."

Adding: "We must be dare to address problems differently and not to wait for others to act on our behalf. Peace and security are the foundation of Africa's future."

He, therefore, said that this visit opens a new chapter and partnership between the two countries, while reaffirming Rwanda's commitment to the joint efforts towards development.

This is the second visit to Seychelles by President Kagame. President Ramkalawan visited Rwanda in June 2022 for CHOGM.

Rwanda and Seychelles are both members of La Francophonie and the Commonwealth.