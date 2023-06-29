South Africa: Tornado Victims Shelter With Families Displaced By 2022 Floods

Those made homeless by the tornado that struck Durban on Tuesday have been stuffed into the same community halls that house the victims of the April 2022 floods.

People are losing their homes faster than the KwaZulu-Natal government can rehouse them, highlighting its failure to address the ongoing challenges faced by the victims of extreme weather events.

The tornado and heavy rains resulted in one fatality and left six people injured and hospitalised in various parts of Durban.

In the Makoti area of Inanda, approximately 150 people were displaced when the nearby Nigeria River flooded, destroying homes.

Nomathemba Nxumalo, 68, who sought shelter in the Makoti community hall after the disaster, expressed slim hopes of receiving prompt assistance for housing.

Many individuals affected by the April 2022 floods are still languishing in community halls, while others have had to stay with relatives due to the shortage of promised government assistance.

Daren Babba, 33, from Springfield, recounted the horror when severe flooding affected their home. He struggled to rescue his mother, who is battling cancer.

Water had risen to chest level and flowed into different rooms of their house.

Human Settlement Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi pledged to send a team of engineers to assess the area and the damage incurred by the houses.

She assured the victims at the Makoti Community Hall that vouchers would be provided to families to aid in rebuilding their homes.