Rwanda: Rwamagana City Rebrands to Muhazi United FC

Effective next season, Rwamagana City will be taking part in football competitions under new name Muhazi United FC, Times Sport can confirm.

The club rebranded to Muhazi United FC as part of new move to help club achieve its goals as well as to make it easy for people invest in the club.

The new name of "Muhazi United" was approved at the club's General Assembly Meeting held on June 26.

The decision was taken to give a room for potential investors and private sector to buy shares in the club in a move to build a strong team that can compete at the highest level.

Besides Rwamagana City, Kayonza-based topflight women side IPM Mukarange also rebranded to Muhazi United WFC.

Both teams would mainly rely on sponsorship from Rwamagana and Kayonza Districts respectively but, under the new move, each district will be contributing 50 per cent of the total budget for the season while shareholders will contribute the rest.

The General Secretary of newly-renamed Muhazi United FC, Dickson Gombaniro, is positive that club rebranding will open door for people of Rwamagana and Kayonza to join hands and form a strong team.

"The team will be called Muhazi United FC so that it can be easy for people to invest. We are trying to build a strong side which can compete at the highest level" Gombaniro told Times Sport.

"Our main objective is to make the club more financially stable. The aim is to try to build a strong side which can compete at the highest level" he added

It was also decided that Muhazi United FC will use a budget of Rwf450 million, which will be provided by the districts of Rwamagana and Kayonza. Each district will provide 50%.

Rebranded Muhazi United FC also elected a new management led by Longin Mfizi Nkaka as president.

Néhémie Uwimana, who was president of Rwamagana City, was elected club vice President while Patrice Ndayiragije became second vice president.