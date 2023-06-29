Zimbabwe: UK - Rising Striker Sithole Signs Professional Contract at League Two Side Gillingham

ENGLAND-BORN Zimbabwean teenage forward Ronald Sithole has signed his first professional deal with Gillingham FC as he edges closer to making his first team breakthrough at the English League Two side.

Sithole is the younger brother of Gerald Sithole, who came through the academy ranks at Gillingham before moving to Bolton Wanderers.

The teenage forward is one of the three academy products to be rewarded with pro deals together with two other youngsters - Sam Gale and Alex Giles.

In a statement on their website Gillingham said the trio will join the senior squad for pre-season camp.

"The club is delighted to announce that Sam Gale, Alex Giles and Ronald Sithole have all put pen to paper on their first professional contracts at Priestfield Stadium.

"All three will join the rest of the first-team squad on Wednesday when they report back for pre-season training. They signed their deals on Tuesday with manager Neil Harris and Chairman Brad Galinson in attendance."

Sithole plays on the wing but can also operate in attack.

He has featured for Chatham Town, Whitstable and Faversham during the 2022/23 season and, like Alex and Sam, was part of the team that reached the fourth round of the FA Youth Cup earlier in the year.

The promising young striker has recently been tipped to have a bright future after his successful loan spells.

Gillingham are keen to boost their homegrown pool of players and this should give Sithole an opportunity to compete for a spot in Neil Harris' side this season.