Rwanda: AIMS Rwanda Graduates 57 in Mathematical Sciences

AIMS Rwanda celebrated its seventh graduation ceremony, honoring the accomplishments of 57 students who successfully completed their Master's degrees in Mathematical Sciences.

The momentous event took place on Tuesday, June 27, and brought together a diverse group of students from 20 African countries. Notably, 21 Rwandan students received financial support from the Government of Rwanda through the Ministry of Education for their master's degree pursuits.

During the ceremony, Sam Yala, President of AIMS Rwanda Center, underscored the power and importance of science in our world. He commended the graduates for arming themselves with a formidable tool that can unravel the complexities of the world's most pressing challenges, including those faced by Africa.

Yala encouraged the graduates to embrace virtues such as humility, curiosity, discipline, and consistency, believing that these qualities would pave the way for their success in all their future endeavors.

Lydie Hakizimana, CEO of AIMS Global Network, addressed the graduates, recognizing their potential to shape their own destinies and make a positive impact on the lives of others. She urged them to view challenges as opportunities in disguise and to embrace them with enthusiasm.

Hakizimana implored the graduates to embark on their journey with a sense of purpose, armed with the education and values instilled in them during their time at AIMS. She emphasized that true success should be defined by the impact they have on their communities.

Edwige Kampire, Analyst in charge of Applied Sciences Quality Development at the Higher Education Council, represented the Minister of Education and stressed the crucial role of mathematical sciences in driving innovation and progress. She highlighted that fields such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data science heavily rely on mathematical sciences. Kampire expressed confidence that the skills and knowledge gained by the graduates would contribute to propelling the continent to new heights and making a positive difference in the world.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Dhorasso Junior Temfack Nguefack, a graduate from the class of 2023, expressed his gratitude to the Mastercard Foundation and the Government of Rwanda for making their studies possible. He described their journey as a transformative experience that began with a solid foundation in technical skills and progressed to exploring the field of mathematical science and data science. Nguefack acknowledged the challenges they faced, from late-night assignments to seeking guidance from mentors, but expressed pride in the remarkable results they achieved.

During the graduation ceremony, the students captivated the audience by showcasing their talents on stage, delivering a song that symbolized their hard work and determination to bring about positive change. They further delighted everyone in attendance with another performance that entertained and uplifted the spirits of those present.

The graduation ceremony also honored excellence among the faculty and outstanding students. Awards were presented to those who dedicated their time, knowledge, expertise, passion, and unwavering commitment to providing a world-class education to AIMS Rwanda students.