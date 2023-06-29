South Africa: Emergency Teams On High Alert in KZN

eThekwini Municipality has set up an emergency Joint Operations team to co-ordinate the response to the heavy winds and rains that wreaked havoc in some parts of Phoenix, Inanda, Ntuzuma and KwaMashu (PINK) areas and Folweni on Monday afternoon.

The municipality said emergency and rescue teams have already been dispatched to both areas to assess the extent of the damage and render assistance to families.

"The joint operations team will coordinate assistance, such as machinery, to move debris. A search and rescue team is also being deployed to affected areas. Disaster and emergency teams will be in the area until all affected residents are safely accommodated," the municipality said in a statement.

The municipality said no injuries or fatalities have been reported at this stage.

For any emergencies, residents are advised to contact the city's emergency line on 031 361 0000.

Warning of heavy rains and potential flooding

Meanwhile, the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA) has warned communities, particularly those residing in the South Coast, of heavy rains that may result in flooding.

This follows a weather update from the South African Weather Service (SAWS) showing heavy rains, which could lead to potential flooding.

The SAWS forecast on Tuesday placed Ugu District Municipality (encompassing Ray Nkonyeni, Umuziwabantu, Umdoni and Umzumbe Local Municipalities) on orange level 6 alert, which is the second highest warning level.

SAWS forecasted heavy rains that are anticipated to persist from Tuesday through to Wednesday morning.

The forecast warned that eThekwini Metro, along with the coastal areas, will experience widespread showers and thundershowers. The intensity will be moderate, with scattered rainfall.

COGTA warned that Margate and Port Edward have already reported rainfall measurements of 89mm and 49mm respectively since Monday. However, weather models indicate that additional rainfall is expected over the Ugu District Municipality, gradually subsiding early on Wednesday.

"It is crucial to acknowledge the potential risks associated with these heavy rains. Flooding of roads, bridges, and settlements, both formal and informal, is highly likely. The fast-flowing streams and deep waters pose a significant threat to life.

"Moreover, the flooding may cause major disruptions to traffic flow, impacting essential services such as water, electricity, and communication. Additionally, there is a risk of damage to mud-based houses in the affected areas," the department said.

In response to this imminent threat, the department said it has activated all disaster management services in the affected areas, and the teams stand ready to respond promptly and effectively wherever necessary.

"We strongly advise residents to closely monitor water levels and relocate to higher ground to avoid any potential disasters. Should residents experience any difficulties, they are urged to contact their local leadership.

"Furthermore, we urge motorists to exercise extreme caution when driving during this period, ensuring the safety of all road users. Where possible, we urge residents to postpone non-essential travel until the inclement weather subsides," the department said.