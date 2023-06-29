South Sudan: President Ramaphosa Hosts South Sudan's Salva Kiir Mayardit

President Cyril Ramaphosa is this afternoon hosting President Salva Kiir Mayardit of the Republic of South Sudan for a working visit in Pretoria.

Speaking at a media briefing on Wednesday, Presidential spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, said the two leaders are expected to discuss issues of mutual concern.

"The two Heads of State will discuss progress on the implementation of the Revitalised Agreement of the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan (R-ARCSS), and the ongoing conflict in the Republic of Sudan," Magwenya said.

8th SACU Heads of State and Government Summit

On Thursday, President Ramaphosa will participate at the 8th Southern Africa Customs Union (SACU) Heads of State and Government Summit in the Kingdom of Eswatini.

The President 's working visit at the SACU summit is at the invitation of the current Chair of SACU, His Majesty King Mswati III, and the iNgwenyama of the Kingdom of Eswatini.

"The 8th SACU Heads of State and Government Summit will be preceded by the meeting of the Council of Ministers taking place on 27 - 28 June 2023.

"The Council of Ministers meeting will reflect and update on the status of the implementation of the SACU Strategic Plan 2022- 2027, of which the Heads of State and Government will provide political and strategic guidance," Magwenya said.

The SACU Strategic Plan 2022 - 2027, which will be in its first year of review since being adopted at the 7th SACU Heads of State and Government Summit is centered on six pillars, namely; Industrialisation, Export and Investment Promotion; Trade Facilitation and Logistics; Implementation and Leveraging of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AFCFTA) Opportunities; Trade Relations/Unified Engagement with Third Parties; Finance and Resource Mobilisation, and Effectiveness of SACU Institutions.

Established in 1910, SACU is the oldest Customs Union in the world and has since it's agreed new dispensation by its five members states (Eswatini, Botswana, Lesotho, Namibia and South Africa).

In 2002, it assumed the status of an international organisation, which facilitates compliance with the World Trade Organisation treaty, in pursuit of its goal of regional economic integration.

District Development Model 7th Presidential Imbizo

President Ramaphosa will this Friday forge ahead in fulfilling his February 2022 State of the Nation Address commitment to engage with communities in all provinces by leading the 7th instalment of the District Development Model (DDM) Presidential Imbizo in uThukela District, KwaZulu-Natal.

"In the spirit and theme of leaving no one behind in the development of our communities, rebuilding of the economy and service delivery, the President and leaders from all spheres of government will interact with members of communities at the Oqungweni Sports Field in the Alfred Duma Municipality in Ladysmith," Magwenya said.

The seventh Imbizo follows similar engagements that have taken place in the provinces of the Eastern Cape, North West, Free State, Mpumalanga, Gauteng in Sedibeng, Northern Cape at the ZFM District Municipality and Drakenstein Local Municipality in the Western Cape.

"These engagements have been a key and direct platform for communities to voice their concerns and contribute their ideas to lasting solutions. This has enabled all spheres of government to have a direct appreciation of everyday issues that affect communities and an opportunity to outline and improve plans and programmes that are underway," Magwenya said.

DRC-SA BI-National Commission

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Sudan South Africa External Relations By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

President Ramaphosa will next week travel to Kinshasa to co-chair the 12th session of the DRC-South Africa Bi-National Commission (BNC) scheduled to take place on 6 July 2023.

The working visit is at the invitation of his counterpart President Félix Tshisekedi.

"The BNC provides an opportunity to further strengthen the solid ties of friendship and cooperation that exist between the two countries. This will further improve and strengthen economic relations, and increase investment through cooperation in the areas of politics and governance, defence and security, economy, finance and infrastructure, energy and agriculture.

"The working visit will also provide an opportunity for the two Presidents to discuss political and economic bilateral issues, as well as regional, continental, and international matters of mutual concern," Magwenya said.