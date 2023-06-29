Rwanda: Liberation Cup - Republican Guards Beat 10-Man Special Operations Force to Reach Final

Republican Guard (RG) FC advanced to the final of the Inter-force Liberation Cup tournament after beating Special Operations Force (SOF) 2-0 in a semifinal match held at Kigali Pele Stadium on Wednesday.

RG's scored both goals form the spot, through Desire Gasheja and Faustin Muhire in the 37th and 78th minutes respectively.

The second penalty was awarded after SOF defender Kayitare was sent off as a result of second bookable offense after he brought down RG's attacker in his own box.

The victory saw RG set a final date with Task Force on July 3, at Kigali Pele stadium in a match that will decide the champions of the inaugural Inter-force Liberation Cup.

Meanwhile, SOF will play BMTC-Nasho in the third place battle.

Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) announced the first ever Liberation Cup tournament on April 26,as part of Rwanda's celebration of the 29th Liberation Day.

After a successful 2022/2023 Inter Force Competition that was concluded in January, former RDF Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Jean-Bosco Kazura instructed the organisation of a Liberation Cup Tournament.

The tournament is an RDF inter-force competition aiming to boost force morale and cohesion within RDF Units as well as to celebrate the Liberation Day.

The Liberation Cup tournament also enhance social interaction with the civilian population.

RG are the will be looking to add the Liberation Cup to their trophy cabinet after winning the inter-force competition in January.