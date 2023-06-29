South Africa: Brutal Cold Snap Confronts SA As Forecasters Issue Snow, Thunderstorm Warnings

analysis

KwaZulu-Natal is on alert following strong winds resembling a tornado ripping through Inanda and surrounding areas, and the South African Weather Service has warned of frigid temperatures and snow in some parts of the country on Thursday, making for precarious driving conditions and possible road closures in the northeastern regions of the Eastern Cape.

Parts of South Africa and Lesotho are in for a brutal cold snap in the next few days, the South African Weather Service (SAWS) warned on Wednesday. Snow and wet weather is set to hit the northeastern parts of the Eastern Cape on Thursday.

'Bitterly cold conditions'

Counterparts of the SAWS in Lesotho have issued a forecast for "bitterly cold temperatures with heavy snowfall over Lethoso", the SAWS said.

These conditions may spill over to QwaQwa in the northeastern Free State, it added.

"Some road network and mountain passes connecting communities on the southern Drakensberg in the Eastern Cape could be closed on Thursday, following the potential disruptive snow on the roads and railways, especially during the morning hours.

"Areas of potential impacts include Molteno, Barkly East, Lady Grey and Matatiele, and there could be isolated loss of livestock in this northern region."

SAWS forecaster Lehlohonolo Thobela told Daily Maverick that these areas could see maximum temperatures of about 14°C and a minimum of 10°C on Wednesday. He was unable to say how much snow is expected in these regions.

Yellow level 2 warning for snow over the Eastern Cape, 29-06-2023. Valid until 15:00 SAST. pic.twitter.com/LykmIBJn8b-- SA Weather Service...