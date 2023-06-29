Sudan: Less Sudanese Pilgrims Perform Hajj This Year, After Challenging Journey

Port Sudan / Mecca — On Tuesday, about 12,000 Sudanese pilgrims gathered at Mount Arafat in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, as part of the rituals of the Hajj. This year's Hajj season unfolds amidst battles between the army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) spanning eight of Sudan's 18 states, which makes the journey to Mecca especially challenging.

The number of Sudanese pilgrims has significantly declined this year, with only 12,485 pilgrims, less than half of the usual figures. This year's pilgrims faced a challenging journey to Mecca.

Following the eruption of the war between the Sudanese army and the RSF on April 15, Khartoum International Airport was closed. This compelled all pilgrims to depart from Port Sudan.

The states of Darfur recorded the lowest number of pilgrims, with only 847 people making the journey.

Pilgrims from South Darfur were able to travel from Nyala to El Fasher in North Darfur, thanks to a coordinated plan involving the RSF, the army, and rebel movements for their security and protection. From there, convoys carrying pilgrims left for Port Sudan.

One of these convoys encountered gunfire and robbery attempts near El Rahad, North Kordofan. No pilgrims were injured during the incidents.

An official from the Sudanese Hajj and Umrah Department reported that 2,945 pilgrims travelled by aeroplane from Port Sudan International Airport, while 864 others travelled to Saudi Arabia by sea.

He said that the total cost for a Hajj journey from Sudan this year reached SDG 2 billion.

As covered yesterday by Radio Dabanga, the continued fighting between the SAF and the RSF has also had a significant impact on the trade and export of livestock, which are vital for the Eid El Adha (the Muslim Feast of the Sacrifice) that began today.