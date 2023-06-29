Angola Wants to Enhance Natural Resources

28 June 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola is interested in transforming and enhancing natural resources in order to take greater advantage of them, the Minister of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas Diamantino Azevedo said on Tuesday in Norway.

The minister was speaking during the meeting he held with the Secretary of State for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Norway, Erling Rimestad.

The Angolan minister stressed the role played by companies in Angola's Oil and Gas sector, such as Norwegian Equinor.

"We want this role to strengthen its activity and share its experience, above all, in the exploration of marginal fields, as it is an important company in the Sector", he said.

In his speech, Diamantino Azevedo reviewed the situation of the Oil and Gas Sector and the country's commitment to transparency in the extractive industries, ensuring that financial resources affect the population more positively.

"More Norwegian investment is needed in Angola", underlined the Angolan minister, who previously held a meeting with his oil and energy counterpart, Terje Asland.

The host spoke of Europe's challenges in terms of energy supply, as a result of difficulties in obtaining Russian gas.

"We are interested in developing natural gas resources and similar opportunities between Angola and Norway," said Terje Asland.

In an interview granted recently by the ambassador of Norway accredited to Angola, Kikkan Haugen, put the trade between the two countries at between US$2 and US$4 billion.

Equinor and Aker Solutions are Norwegian companies operating in Angola in the oil and gas sector. JAM/AC/CF/NIC

