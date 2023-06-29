Angola: Parliament Speaker Stresses Consolidation of Regional Peace, Security

Luanda — Angola's National Assembly Speaker Carolina Cerqueira has called for combined efforts and initiatives between Angola and Cabo Verde toward the consolidation of peace, stability and security of the regions.

The Parliament leader made the call Wednesday in Praia city, Cabo Verde, as part of her three-day visit to that country.

Addressing a session of the local Parliament, Carolina Cerqueira defended the creation of a legal framework to ensure strong fundamental rights and guarantees of the citizens of both countries.

She also said legal framework would provide, through Parliamentary and humanitarian diplomacy, a favorable environment for strengthening democracy, the culture of peace and sustainable development and defend the victims of armed conflicts.

Carolina Cerqueira also said that the Parliament should guarantee institutional stability, avoiding populism, and cultivate relationships of harmony and mutual respect, in compliance with Constitutional rules and democratic principles.

"MPs must play a key role in fulfilling the global Parliamentary agenda, with priority being given to strengthening democracy, good governance and the credibility of institutions. In this context, Angola chooses, for the theme of the 147th general assembly of the world inter-parliamentary union, action for peace, justice and strong institutions", she asserted.

As for the signing of the addendum to the cooperation protocol between the two Parliaments, she said that the amendments introduced will allow, in a legitimate and efficient manner, the implementation of new areas of action to boost greater dynamism in parliamentary relations between Angola and Cape Verde, with the more holistic systematisation of the challenges of the current regional and world geopolitical context.

The Parliamentary leader mentioned the fact that climate change and security have been defined as priorities, not only from a cooperative point of view, but in the joint analysis and consensus building of positions on security on the African continent or on a global scale, in the assumption of the need to consolidate democracy, peace, human rights and good governance.

Carolina Cerqueira also pointed out, as priorities, renewable energies, the continuous exchange of experiences between Angolan deputies and authorities on local power and the functioning of municipalities, the green parliament and the creation of well-being for the populations, through good examples for future generations in the defense and preservation of ecosystems.

During its stay, the Angolan delegation held meetings with the President of the Republic, the Prime Minister and the President of the local Parliament. The program also includes visits to the city of Santa Catarina and the Tarrafal Prison.

Within the framework of increasing bilateral relations, the programme also provides for an extended meeting between the two parliaments and a visit to the city of Santa Catarina.

As part of the Parliamentary diplomacy that she has been maintaining with some countries, in April, Carolina Cerqueira was in the Kingdom of Morocco, where she signed an agreement to reinforce cooperation, for the exchange of experience in the most varied domains.

The parliaments of both countries have cooperated through Angola-Cabo Verde Friendship Groups. VM/CF/NIC