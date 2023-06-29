Angola: Government to Resolve Complaint of Angola Post Office

27 June 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The minister for Telecommunications, Information Technology and Media, Mário Oliveira, said on Tuesday in the Province of Luanda that the government will continue making efforts to meet the demands from the complaint book of the workers of the National Company of Postal Services and Telegraphs of Angola.

Speaking to the press, the minister said that negotiations are underway with the Board of Directors of the company's trade union committee, stating that dialogue is the best way to put an end to the stand-off.

The government official called for the workers of the Angolan Post Office to be committed to work so that the company can make its effective contribution to the national economy.

"The Ministry is committed to the leverage of the company", he said.

Workers from the National Company of Postal Services and Telegraphs of Angola have been on strike since 5 June, demanding an increase of wages and the application of occupational qualifications.

With roughly 400 workers, the state-owned company is supervised by the Ministry of Telecommunications, Information Technologies and Media.

