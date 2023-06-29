Africa: Egypt U23 Coach Micale Calls for Improved Efficiency in Attack Despite Win

Mario Rogerio Reis Micale, the head coach of Egypt's U23 team, expressed his concern about the team's lack of sharpness in attack despite their 1-0 victory over Mali in a Group B match at the TotalEnergies CAF U23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023.

During the post-match press conference held in Tangier on Wednesday, Micale acknowledged the importance of the win but emphasized the need for improvement in their offensive performance.

While pleased with the maximum points gained against Mali, Micale highlighted the team's struggle to convert numerous scoring chances.

He emphasized the importance of continuous hard work to enhance their attacking prowess as the tournament progresses.

"Despite having talented strikers, we are still wasting many scoring opportunities. It is crucial for us to strive for improvement as we advance to the later stages of the competition," stated the coach.

Micale attributed the victory over a strong and well-organized Mali side to the players' hard work and dedication. He expressed satisfaction with their response after starting the tournament with a draw against Niger.

Looking ahead to their final Group B match against Gabon, which will have significant implications for their future in the competition, Micale promised better preparation.

"Every match in this tournament is challenging and requires a serious approach," he emphasized.

Furthermore, the coach congratulated team captain Ibrahim Mohamed Adel for his decisive goal, which secured the victory against Mali.

Adel's impressive performance earned him the well-deserved TotalEnergies Man of the Match title.