Africa: Egypt U23 Star Adel Finds Motivation in TotalEnergies Man of the Match Award

29 June 2023
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Egypt's U23 captain, Ibrahim Mohamed Adel, played a pivotal role in securing a 1-0 victory for his team against a 10-man Mali side in a Group B match at the ongoing TotalEnergies CAF U23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023.

Adel's outstanding performance earned him the well-deserved title of TotalEnergies Man of the Match, marking the second time he has received this accolade in the tournament.

Expressing his delight, Adel said, "I am pleased to receive another Man of the Match award. Winning this honor for the second time motivates me to push myself even harder."

Reflecting on the match, the team captain acknowledged the challenge posed by a formidable Mali team and emphasized the importance of securing maximum points against such strong opposition.

"Defeating Mali was no easy feat, and we are content with our performance. Now, we must regroup and prepare for our final group match against Gabon," Adel added.

With their first victory now secured, the defending champions are focused on the next stage of the tournament. Adel's exemplary leadership and goal-scoring prowess have undoubtedly boosted the team's confidence as they aim to build on this success in their upcoming encounter against Gabon.

Read the original article on CAF.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.