Namibia: Labour Ministry Highlights Delays in Alternative Dispute Resolution

Deputy labour minister Hafeni Ndemula has said delays in alternative dispute resolution put a strain on workplace relations, company finances and productivity.

Ndemula made these remarks during a stakeholder engagement meeting, organised by the Office of the Labour Commissioner yesterday.

The objective of the meeting was to foster meaningful dialogue and collaboration, address personal issues, exchange insights and identify effective solutions to workplace conflicts.

Ndemula said since the introduction of alternative dispute resolution through the Labour Act of 2007, the Office of the Labour Commissioner has made significant contributions to fostering harmonious labour relations.

"However, the Office of the Labour Commissioner has also encountered numerous challenges in fulfilling its mandate. It, thus, has to do much more to ensure that employers and employees have a clear understanding of the conciliation and arbitration process," he said.

The deputy minister further stated that the OLC is implementing ambitious measures to tackle and eliminate delays in the dispute resolution process.

Additionally, they are actively working towards implementing a policy that strictly limits the granting of postponements for arbitration hearings.

Otniel Podewiltz, the acting executive director in the Office of the Labour Commissioner, noted that the stakeholder consultation and briefing come in the wake of a devastating pandemic that claimed the lives of several productive individuals and had a negative impact on the labour market.

"It is a time when unemployment, especially amongst our youth, is at alarming levels. It is also a time when the country has very limited fiscal space, hampering any efforts we may consider and implement to improve the present state of affairs," he said.

Podewiltz further expressed his firm belief that these challenges also present significant opportunities for Namibia, considering its strength as a nation and the resilience of Namibians.

He said the labour ministry is committed to contributing to the recovery, and emphasised that it is convenient for many Namibians to solely blame the government, and especially the ministry, for the lack of jobs during these difficult times.

"We are determined to pull our weight and do whatever is necessary to bring change and improvements in the lives of fellow Namibians," Podewiltz said.

