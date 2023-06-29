Tanzania: Dar, Beijing Hold Talks to Boost Information Technology

TANZANIA has confirmed that it has started talks with the Chinese tech company -- China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) to boost its information technology.

Information, Communication and Technology Minister Nape Nnauye held a virtual meeting with the firm on Wednesday alongside his Permanent Secretary, Officers from TCRA, UCSAF, TTCL, ICT Commission and TBC.

CASC is China's main space contractor that has conducted several successful high-altitude parachute deployment tests as part of plans to collect asteroid samples and deliver them safely to Earth.

Mr Nape said briefly after the meeting that the two parties are eying to boost corporations in space technology and the protection of personal information.

"This is part of the government's strategies in building and promoting the digital economy that will provide a better life for Tanzanians through ICT," he said.

The new development comes following the Chinese decision to expand its space diplomacy policy inviting various countries, especially African countries, to seize the opportunities available in space exploration, improve science and produce many astronauts.