Namibia: David Mbeha Launches Podcast

Media personality David Mbeha recently launched his own podcast: 'Uninterrupted with David Mbeha'.

For the project, Mbeha teamed up with NewRea productions.

The podcast has been available on Apple, Google, Spotify, YouTube and Amazon podcasts since 8 June, and follows Mbeha's recent return to the limelight after a three-year hiatus.

"The podcast dives into conversations on navigating the complexities of life, career developments, the pain and sacrifices behind success, relationships, finding healing, failures and lessons, while remaining true to one's purpose and being," he said.

The show will feature notable guests, ranging from remarkable storytellers, athletes, actors, businessmen and women, CEOs, artists, influencers and politicians.

Mbeha said before starting the podcast, it was important for him to embrace his own journey and accept his flaws. Through the podcast, he wants to be open and authentic about his own experiences, and he hopes the show will blossom into something greater.

"The podcast offers uninterrupted scope enabling viewers and listeners to form a deeper connection with various guests through relatability and authenticity. It is borne from my own experiences trying to navigate life, finding healing and discovering my own purpose in a life that is so complex.

"I often found myself feeling quite isolated, with the thought that I was the only one figuring life out and everybody has it together. The more conversations I had with people, the less lonely I felt about my own journey. I then realised that we are all on a journey of self-discovery and that when we share our stories, we create a platform to learn from one another. I believe that our life experiences are one of the biggest lessons," Mbeha said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The podcast aims to celebrate these stories and experiences on the path to self discovery, he said.

Through sharing authentic stories with the hope that someone is able to see themselves, believe in their own magic and embrace the various parts of themselves which make them perfectly imperfect, he said.

"Success for most people feels very far-fetched and there is often a disconnect. I believe that this platform will create a culture of tangible success and inspire us all to pursue our own purpose, no matter how difficult the journey is. The show is a love letter to anyone who's on the journey of self-discovery. The wide range of topics and guests featured on the podcast caters to a spectrum of viewers and listeners," he said.