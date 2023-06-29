Namibia: Govt Pledges to Protect Local Research

28 June 2023
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Mercy Karuuombe

Prime minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila says the government is committed to supporting the research and development of indigenous knowledge.

She also highlighted the crucial role of cultural products and indigenous technologies in propelling business growth.

Kuugongelwa-Amadhila was speaking during the opening of the second Ehao Cultural Expo at Okahao yesterday.

"Cultural products are important contributors to business growth under different cultures and boast a wide range of cultural products that are unique and can attract premium prices in international markets," Kuugongelwa-Amadhila said.

"Government policies seek to support the research and development of indigenous knowledge, including protection of copyrights of indigenous products and technologies," she said.

Kuugongelwa-Amadhila emphasised the importance of indigenous technologies as a foundation for industrial development.

In addition to supporting cultural products and indigenous technologies, Kuugongelwa-Amadhila highlighted the role of cultural expos in promoting trade and facilitating business networking.

She said expos offer a platform for small and medium-sized enterprises to showcase their products to a wider clientele and establish connections with established businesses.

"Expos have proven to be an effective and efficient mechanism of business promotion at all levels of the community, since it brings all areas of business under one roof in one day," she said.

