Rwanda: I&M Awarded the Best Bank in Rwanda in 2023

I&M Bank (Rwanda) Plc has been recognised as the best bank in the country in 2023, an award by Capital Finance International (CFI.co), a global journal and online resource reporting on business, economics, and finance.

The bank was selected by a panel of judges on consideration of market offerings, strategy, short-term, and medium growth plans as well as client diversity.

I&M Bank Rwanda, the oldest bank in the country, has won the CFI award three times since 2021.

Incorporated in 1963, I&M Bank Rwanda Plc has been listed on Rwanda Stock Exchange since March 2017.

A subsidiary of I&M Group, a leading regional financial services group in Eastern Africa, I&M Bank Rwanda Plc offers the full range of personal, business, institutional, and corporate banking products throughout its locations.

It enjoys a strong relationship with leading international development financial institutions and is committed to driving transformation and innovation across the industry.

I&M Bank Rwanda Plc has unlocked higher levels of customer satisfaction and operational efficiency through deep digitalisation. It has increased the customer base by 29 per cent, with significant growth in micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) banking.

The bank's decentralised branch sales strategy, which levers a direct sales agent model and prioritises customer engagement, has led to a 38 per cent increase in total transactions year on year.

I&M Bank's digital transactions grew by 46 per cent, and 88 per cent of newly acquired accounts were registered via digital channels. Tech investments have delivered greater flexibility and control over credit and risk management.