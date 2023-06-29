Rwanda: Uganda Announces Roster for 2023 Women's Afrobasket

Ugandan women head coach Alberto Antuna has announced a provisional squad that he will use during the 2023 Women's Afrobasket that will unfold in Kigali from July 28 to August 6.

The squad, which comprises both local and foreign-based players, includes the likes of Simpson College point guard Victoria Mukisa, Victoria Christian High School shooting guard Lydia Babirye, Troy University's small forward Jamilah Nanskombi and Greyson College's Priscilla Abby, also a small forward.

American-born Jannon Otto, who made her debut for Gazelles during Africa Zone 5's Womens' AfroBasket Qualifiers held in February in Kampala, has also been summoned in the squad alongside U-TEP's Jane Asinde and Vanguard University's Melissa Akullo.

The 19-woman squad is set to start a training camp on Sunday, July 2, for a fortnight before heading out to Kigali for more days of training ahead of the ten-day competition.

Uganda was pitted against Senegal and Mali, teams that Natuhereza says will be a challenge.

Assistant coach Nichola Natuhereza said that the team will prepare to compete against some tough competition in its pool.

"Hopefully we can get the players ready to execute in a way that will get the best out of the squad we have," he noted.

The tactician remains non-committal on whether they will look to fight for a quarter's place which would see the side post an improved performance from their tenth-place finish back in 2015 in Yaounde, Cameroon

"The majority of players based out of the country will be in Kampala before we start our training on July 2 while a few will come along the way in time for camp in Kigali," Antuna noted.

Provisional roster

Bridget Aber, Priscilla Abby, Sarah Ageno, Hope Akello, Mellisa Akullo, Jane Asinde, Leiticia Awor, Lydia Babirye, Brenda Ekone, Ritah Imanishimwe, Clare Lamunu, Sheila Lamunu, Victoria Mukisa, Maria Najjuuma, Evelyn Nakiyingi, Jamilah Nanskombi, Shakira Nanvubya and Flavia Oketcho Janon Otto.