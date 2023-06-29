Rwanda: Fiba Africa U16 Qualifiers - Rwanda Shocked By Uganda in Zone 5 Opener

Rwanda U-16 boys' team started their campaign at the FIBA U16 Zone V African Basketball Championship qualifiers on a low note after losing t to Uganda 56-59 in Wednesday's opening game at Lycée de Kigali Gymnasium.

Patrick Habiyaremye's side had a bright start to the game, winning first quarter 17-14 but Uganda bounced back to win second quarter 11-10 to go into halftime with a 27-25 lead.

Back in the second half, Uganda continued to show energy, taking the third quarter 17-15 and last quarter 17-14 that saw them secure a crucial victory leading by three points.

Joseph Nshimiye grabbed 16 points 5 rebounds, while Juru Cedrick Ntigurirwa got 14 points and 15 rebounds. Their contributions, however, didn't pay dividends as the home side fell three points short of the result which ended in Ugandans' favor.

For Uganda, Tejan Joel Rugette put up a man of the match performance with a game high 27 points.

Rwanda will be looking to bounce back from Uganda's defeat when they take on Tanzania on Thursday, June 29.

Wednesday

Rwanda 56-59 Uganda