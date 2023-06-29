Rwanda: Fiba Africa U16 Qualifiers - Rwanda Shocked By Uganda in Zone 5 Opener

28 June 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Rwanda U-16 boys' team started their campaign at the FIBA U16 Zone V African Basketball Championship qualifiers on a low note after losing t to Uganda 56-59 in Wednesday's opening game at Lycée de Kigali Gymnasium.

Patrick Habiyaremye's side had a bright start to the game, winning first quarter 17-14 but Uganda bounced back to win second quarter 11-10 to go into halftime with a 27-25 lead.

Back in the second half, Uganda continued to show energy, taking the third quarter 17-15 and last quarter 17-14 that saw them secure a crucial victory leading by three points.

Joseph Nshimiye grabbed 16 points 5 rebounds, while Juru Cedrick Ntigurirwa got 14 points and 15 rebounds. Their contributions, however, didn't pay dividends as the home side fell three points short of the result which ended in Ugandans' favor.

For Uganda, Tejan Joel Rugette put up a man of the match performance with a game high 27 points.

Rwanda will be looking to bounce back from Uganda's defeat when they take on Tanzania on Thursday, June 29.

Wednesday

Rwanda 56-59 Uganda

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.