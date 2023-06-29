Uganda: IPACU Calls On Ugandans to Report Fake Accountants

The Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Uganda (ICPAU) has urged citizens to report individuals posing as accountants without necessary qualifications in the profession.

During the official release of the May examination results on Monday in Kampala, ICPAU President Constant Othieno Mayende warned masqueraders tarnishing the profession to expect repercussions from the institute.

Mayende also called on qualified accountants to help the institute identify unqualified people practicing the profession.

The institute announced an increase of 14.9% in the number of candidates who attempted the May 2023 examinations compared to December 2022, with 91 candidates completing the CPA course. The ICPAU administers the examinations every May, August and November.

"If there are people who are practicing accountants out there without those qualifications and the necessary paperwork and you know about them, please contact the institute. Let us know where they are because as it is we need to protect our space," he said.

He also urged accountants across the country to help the institute in identifying some of these quick accounts who are practicing the profession without the required qualification.

"We need to combine our efforts and make sure and reach to us where these people (quack accountants are practicing from and then the rest you leave it to us, we will take the necessary action. We can work with relevant government entities to cause arrest and also move towards prosecution, "he said.

Mayende said practicing accountancy without qualification is illegal.

Geoffrey Byamugisha, the chairperson, Public Accounts Examinations Board(PAEB) noted that altogether, 6,067 candidates attempted the May 2023 examinations compared to 5,279 in December 2022, representing an increment of 14.9%.

"We are happy to announce that 91 candidates completed the CPA course compared to 116 in the December 2022 sitting. Of the 91 students, 39 (42.9%) are female and 52 (57.1%) are male. The cumulative number of students who have completed the CPA course now stands at 4,894," he said.

He noted with concern that when the Institute organises engagement webinars on individual subjects, very few students attend yet, these students' engagement webinars are purposely to assist and focus the students in their preparation for examinations.

"We appeal to students to take these engagement webinars seriously in order to improve their performance. The Board also noted that many students and tutors do not look at the learning outcomes which spell out the competences required," he stated.

This, he noted, puts the students at a disadvantage and contributes to poor performance.

"The markers noted that many candidates do spotting or selective reading. This is a weakness that must be overcome. Students and tutors are reminded that examinations may be set from any section of the syllabus," he said.

He however congratulated all the candidates who passed their various examinations papers, the top candidates in the various subjects and those who have completed their course.

He reminded the students to use all available resources at their disposal as they prepare for examinations. Special attention is drawn to the syllabus.

"Since examinations are set based on the material provided explicitly and/ or implicitly in the syllabus, it goes without saying that students should appreciate the information therein so as to stand a higher chance of passing. The low pass rates in some subjects seem to have a link with the fact that students have not yet appreciated information in the revised syllabuses," he said.