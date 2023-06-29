Uganda: Bukoola Chemical Industries Reaches 50-Year Milestone, Grateful for I&M Bank Uganda Partnership

Bukoola Chemical Industries, a leading manufacturer and distributor of agrochemicals, fertilizers, and industrial chemicals in Uganda, recently reached a significant milestone as it celebrated 50 years of operation.

The company's journey, marked by innovation, growth, and commitment to excellence, has been shaped by its long-standing partnership with I&M Bank Uganda.

Founded in 1973 by Dr. Paul Mawanda Kyabaggu, Bukoola Chemical Industries has established itself as a trailblazer in the chemical industry through its relentless pursuit of quality, integrity,and

sustainability.

Over the years, the company has continuously delivered high-quality solutions that meet the evolving needs of farmers, industrialists, and consumers. With a focus on quality, integrity, and sustainability, Bukoola Chemical Industries has earned a reputation as a trusted and reliable provider of essential chemical products, in a market that islittered with substandard products.

Throughout its five-decade-long journey, Bukoola Chemical Industries recognized the importance of strong financial partnerships to support its growth and expansion plans. One such partnership that has been instrumental to the company's success is its long-standing alliance with I&M Bank Uganda, formerly known as Orient Bank.

From the early days of their collaboration, I&M Bank Uganda has been a trusted financial ally, providing crucial support to Bukoola Chemical Industries' operations and aspirations.

The partnership between Bukoola Chemical Industries and I&M Bank Uganda has proven to be a cornerstone of success. It has enabled the company to overcome challenges, invest in cutting-edge technologies, and strengthen its position in the market.

Dr. Peter Kyabaguu, CEO of Bukoola Chemical Industries, recently hosted I&M Bank Exco members that included the Acting Managing Director Sam Ntulume, Chief Business Officer Edward Gibson Nangono, Head of Treasury Dennis Damba, Head of Corporate Banking Paul Bagoye and the Corporate Relations Manager Ian Mugenyi.

He acknowledged the vital role of I&M Bank Uganda in the company's growth and success; "I&M Bank Uganda has played a crucial role in our journey, and we are grateful for their enduring partnership. Together, we have created a lasting impact on the lives of Ugandans. Their support has been instrumental in our growth and has set the stage forcontinued innovation and growth. We look forward to further collaboration as we strive to drive positive change and contribute to Uganda's development," said Dr. Kyabaguu.

Sam Ntulume, the Ag. Managing Director of I&M Bank Uganda, shared his excitement in celebrating Bukoola Chemical Industries' 50th anniversary. Ntulume also emphasized that the partnership between I&M Bank Uganda and Bukoola Chemical Industries is built on trust, shared values, and a mutual commitment to Uganda's economic development.

"Our partnership with Bukoola Chemical Industries is built on trust, shared values, and a mutual commitment to Uganda's economic development. We believe in the positive impact that our continued collaboration will have on the agricultural and industrial sectors. Together, we are poised to drive sustainable growth and contribute to the prosperity of Uganda," said Ntulume.

Bukoola Chemical industries Limited is one of the oldest and largest agro-chemical distributing companies in Uganda. The company is known for top quality products and customer-based services in the range of exceptional insecticides, fungicides, bactericides, immune boosters, fertilizers and anti-stress chemicals and a number if selective andnon-selective herbicides.