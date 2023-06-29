Uganda: Irene Ntale to Open Protea Skyz Hotel's Monthly 'Skyz Exclusive'

Protea Skyz Hotel, Naguru has embarked on a journey to support and promote local artists in the Ugandan music industry.

This will be through "The Skyz Exclusive", an event that will feature a new artist every month at Skyz, starting this Thursday.

On Monday, Davis Mugabi, the general manager of Skyz Hotel, announced that talented singer Irene Ntale will be the first artist that the DMaestroz band will collaborate with to entertain the Skyz audience.

"Irene Ntale will be performing at the hotel on June 29, 2023 and each month we will be having a new artist. The development comes after noticing our audience's love for exciting nights out with a live band and an intimate experience," said Mugabi.

Mugabi observed that this event aims at bringing the young, vibrant, and classy people together to experience the band, a renowned artist, and barbeque snacks as they enjoy the beautiful views in the heart of Kampala.

The setup will be at the Tropicana poolside at Skyz and revelers experiencing the night with barbeque and snacks will pay Shs150,000 while entry payment is Shs100,000.

Mugabi further noted that band nights are popular around the city and management needed to showcase a high-end band night for all with a mixture of local artists.

"We want to spice up our weekly band and barbeque by inviting a well-renowned local artist who is a trendsetter in Uganda and has hit songs that the crowd would love to hear. We understand that music is one of the biggest passion points in Uganda and as a country, Uganda is blessed with a pool of very talented artists who make world-class music." Mugabi noted.

SKyz Hotel's commitment to promoting local talent in the music industry is a tribute to its efforts to support Uganda's cultural and creative industries.