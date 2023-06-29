Eritrea: Monetary Contribution to Augment Martyrs Trust Fund

Asmara, 28 June 2023- At a commemoration event organized in connection with Martyrs Day, nationals in various cities of Australia contributed over 27 thousand Dollars to augment the Martyrs Trust Fund and assumed responsibility for supporting 15 families of martyrs.

According to the report from Eritrea's Consul General in Australia and New Zealand, nationals in Melbourne contributed 15 thousand 053 Dollars and assumed responsibility for supporting 8 families of martyrs.

Nationals residing in various countries organized under "WhatsApp" group contributed 539 Dollars to augment the National Trust Fund.

Similarly, nationals in Sydney contributed 4 thousand 185 Dollars and assumed responsibility for supporting 11 families of martyrs.

Likewise, nationals in Perth contributed 7 thousand 456 dollars, while Mr. Yebio Habtetsion assumed the responsibility of supporting three families of martyrs, and the other three nationals assumed the responsibility of supporting each one family of martyrs.