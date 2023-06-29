Eritrea: Eid Al Adha Celebrated Nationwide

28 June 2023
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara, 28 July 2023- Eid Al Adha, 1444 Hijiri year, was colorfully celebrated nationwide today, 28 July.

At the celebratory event held at Bahti Meskeram Square, in which senior Government and PFDJ officials, members of the Diplomatic community as well as a number of the faithful took part, Sheik Salem Ibrahim al-Muktar, Mufti of Eritrea, gave briefing on the historical background of the Holy Day.

Sheik Salem said that supporting the martyrs families is the responsibility of every citizen and called on nationals to live up to the expectations of the martyrs trust.

Sheik Salem also wished Happy Eid Al Adha to the Eritrean people inside the country and abroad in general and to the faithful in particular as well as to the Eritrean Defense Forces.

