Seychelles National Day

Congratulations to the people of Seychelles on the forty-seventh anniversary of your independence.

The United States recently opened an embassy in Seychelles for the first time in 27 years, the clearest evidence yet of our commitment to our deep and enduring partnership. This increased presence will help us make even stronger connections with the Seychellois to promote the values of democracy and good governance, across Africa and the Indian Ocean region. We also will continue to work alongside you to promote peace and security, combat the effects of climate change, and protect our precious oceans. Thank you for your ongoing cooperation and leadership, and once again, we wish you the best as you celebrate your independence.