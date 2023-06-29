Rwanda/Tunisia: Mugisha Set to Join Stade Tunisien

Midfielder Bonheur Mugisha is close to joining Tunisian Ligue 1 side Stade Tunisien subject to passing medicals.

The Tunisian outfit are bent on signing the talented midfield enforcer following the expiration of his contract at Rwandan Champions APR FC.

Stade Tunisien have already sent him an invitation letter that Times Sport has seen signed by chairman of the club management committee Mohammed Mahjoub on June 26.

Mugisha, 23, will, upon arrival in Tunis, undergo medicals after which he would put pen to paper on a two-year deal.

The Rwanda international is one of the graduates of Heroes football academy in Mayange-Bugesera District. He joined the academy at the age of 15 and after impressing the coaches, he was promoted to the senior team after two years.

In 2019, during his first year in the second division, he helped Heroes to finish in fourth position. The following season they finished in second position and the team was promoted to the top flight league.

But the club was relegated in the 2019/20 season after a poor run of results pushing the player out of the club to join Mukura victory sport on loan.

Mugisha enjoyed two successful seasons with the Huye-based club and his stellar performance during the 2020/21 season attracted the attention of APR FC who eventually signed him on a two-year contract.

The youngster was a key figure in the military side's midfield during the just-concluded season, helping the club to win the league title and reach the Peace Cup final which they lost to fierce rivals Rayon Sports.