Somalia: Somali President Exchanges Eid Al Adha Greetings With Qatar, Djibouti and Turkish Leaders

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somali president Hassan Sheikh exchanged Eid Al Adha greetings, during separate phone calls, with Turkish, Qatar and Djibouti head of states.

During the phone calls, Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Djibouti leader Ismail Omar Guelleh and the Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani extended greetings to the people and the government of Somalia, on the auspicious occasion of Eid Al Adha.

The world leaders expressed their best wishes on the occasion, praying to Allah for the progress and prosperity for Somalia, according to a statement released by the presidency.

"On the occasion of EidUlAdha, H.E President Hassan Sheikh and Amir of Qatar

Sheikh Tamim engaged in a phone conversation, exchanging wishes for peace and prosperity and reaffirming their two nations' shared objectives and partnerships," said Villa Somalia.

For his part, Hassan Sheikh thanked the leaders of Turkey, Qatar and Djibouti for their brotherly greetings on the occasion of Eid Adha, and pledged to enhance relations with the brotherly countries that supported Somalia during difficult times.