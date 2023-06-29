Rwanda: Fiba Africa U16 Qualifiers - Rwanda Face Uganda in Zone 5 Opener

Rwandan starlets begin their quest for a ticket to the 2023 FIBA Africa U16 Championship on Wednesday, June 28, when they take on rivals Uganda in the boys' opening match of the Zone 5 qualifiers at Lycée de Kigali Gymnasium.

The three-day qualifiers, taking place in Kigali from June 28-30, feature games in both boys' and girls' categories.

Seven national junior teams have confirmed participation, four of which will compete in the boys' category and three in girls' category.

Rwanda, Burundi, Tanzania and Uganda will compete in both categories, while Uganda is the only side that is not fielding a girls' team.

There is only one qualification slot for each of the categories. The qualifiers will be played in a round-robin format, with the winners making it to the finals that will take place in Monastir, Tunisia from July 13 to 23.

The team that will qualify in the boy's category will join the likes of 5-time champions Egypt, Mali, Algeria, Angola, Guinea, Morocco, Nigeria and hosts Tunisia which have already booked their ticket for the final.

Meanwhile, qualified teams for the final round of the 2023 FIBA U16 Women's African Championship, as of June 27, include Algeria, Angola. Egypt, Guinea, Mali, Nigeria, Tunisia and Uganda.

Wednesday

Girls

Burundi Vs Tanzania 2pm

Boys

Rwanda Vs Uganda 4:30 pm

Burundi Vs Tanzania 7pm