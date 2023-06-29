Rwanda: Fiba Africa U16 Qualifiers - Rwanda Face Uganda in Zone 5 Opener

28 June 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Rwandan starlets begin their quest for a ticket to the 2023 FIBA Africa U16 Championship on Wednesday, June 28, when they take on rivals Uganda in the boys' opening match of the Zone 5 qualifiers at Lycée de Kigali Gymnasium.

The three-day qualifiers, taking place in Kigali from June 28-30, feature games in both boys' and girls' categories.

Seven national junior teams have confirmed participation, four of which will compete in the boys' category and three in girls' category.

Rwanda, Burundi, Tanzania and Uganda will compete in both categories, while Uganda is the only side that is not fielding a girls' team.

There is only one qualification slot for each of the categories. The qualifiers will be played in a round-robin format, with the winners making it to the finals that will take place in Monastir, Tunisia from July 13 to 23.

The team that will qualify in the boy's category will join the likes of 5-time champions Egypt, Mali, Algeria, Angola, Guinea, Morocco, Nigeria and hosts Tunisia which have already booked their ticket for the final.

Meanwhile, qualified teams for the final round of the 2023 FIBA U16 Women's African Championship, as of June 27, include Algeria, Angola. Egypt, Guinea, Mali, Nigeria, Tunisia and Uganda.

Wednesday

Girls

Burundi Vs Tanzania 2pm

Boys

Rwanda Vs Uganda 4:30 pm

Burundi Vs Tanzania 7pm

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.