Uganda: Norbert Mao Commends Kin Kariisa for Entrepreneurship, Commitment to Transforming Uganda

Next Media Group CEO Kin Kariisa has been commended by Hon. Norbert Mao, the Justice and Constitutional Affairs Minister, for his entrepreneurial spirit, patriotism, and dedication to transforming Uganda through informative media.

The acknowledgment came during the Eid-ul-Adha celebrations hosted at Kin Kariisa's residence, where government officials, religious leaders, local leaders, and dignitaries gathered to commemorate the occasion.

Hon. Mao expressed his gratitude to Kin Kariisa for his unwavering commitment to the development of Uganda through his group, Next Media. The minister recognised Kin's efforts in utilising his resources and energy to disseminate information contributing to the country's transformation.

The sentiment was shared by other government officials, including Hon. Amelia Kyambadde and Hon. Beti Kamya, who also delivered speeches praising Kin Kariisa for his philanthropy and urging him to continue his contributions towards Uganda's progress.

The Eid-ul-Adha celebrations at Kin Kariisa's residence served as a platform for individuals from various sectors, including government, traditional institutions, and the business community, to unite, fostering connections and building bridges. It was a joyous evening filled with camaraderie, entertainment, and a celebration of diversity.

In response to the accolades, Kin Kariisa expressed appreciation for the meaningful connections forged during the event. He expressed gratitude for the blessings that unfolded throughout the day and acknowledged the profound impact of each interaction and conversation on his soul. Kin Kariisa's words reflect his commitment to fostering unity and positive change in Uganda.

The Eid-ul-Adha celebrations at Kin Kariisa's household have become a tradition, wherein he and his wife, Julie Kariisa, open their doors to a diverse group of guests. This annual gathering serves as a testament to their dedication to bringing together individuals from different walks of life to celebrate important occasions and strengthen bonds.

Overall, the event highlighted the significance of unity, collaboration, and information in shaping a brighter future for Uganda. Kin Kariisa's commendable entrepreneurial endeavours and commitment to transforming the nation through Next Media Group were recognised and celebrated by government officials, religious leaders, and other prominent individuals who attended the Eid-ul-Adha celebrations.

The occasion served as a reminder of the importance of giving back to society and working together to achieve progress and prosperity for all.