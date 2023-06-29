Kenya: Missing Ex-Treasury Official Found Dead in Migori

Migori — Former Treasury official Tom Osinde who went missing last week has been found dead.

According to police, Osinde's body was found dumped in river Kuja within Migori County and two of his employees have since been arrested.

His brother Enock Nemwel Osinde too confirmed the sad end of a long search for his elder sibling.

"Thank you friends for your outpouring love, prayers and support during my brother's search. Unfortunately the outcome isn't the one we anticipated. Tom was killed and his body was found in Migori County. Please continue praying for us as try to com to terms," he stated on his social media pages.

Osinde went missing on June 17 while traveling from his Nakuru home to Kisii.

He is the brother to Ken Osinde, the former Chief of Staff in president Ruto's office when he was the deputy president.

The late Osinde also served as Kenyan ambassador to Germany between 2010 and 2014.