Africa: Kenyan Innovators Win Over U.S.$92,000 at Mozilla's Africa Innovation Challenge

Nairobi — Mozilla Corporation in collaboration with Nairobi City County Government (NCCG) hosted the inaugural Mozilla Africa Mradi Innovation Challenge at the Arboretum Park in Nairobi.

The intensive pitching and selection process identified three tech start-ups: Getpayd, Deaf Elimu and Hali Halisi, and three student innovators: Classify Me, Audred and Mama Pesa.

The innovators have received grants amounting to Sh13 million and will get technical assistance to further develop their products and position themselves in the market.

The programme is designed to identify African tech entrepreneurs/startups and tech students who can benefit from an acceleration programme that will provide; technical support, access to grants and ultimately, market access for their products.

The initiative is designed to promote innovation led by and grounded in the unique needs of users on the African continent.

"Nairobi City County Government is working with Mozilla Africa Mradi to ensure that tech start-ups and innovators get access to grants and are enabled to access venture capital investments locally and globally," Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja said.

The Mozilla Africa Mradi Innovation Challenge was launched in Nairobi in May 2023 with a call to tech innovators in Africa to develop creative solutions for unique African needs.

"From 2015 Mozilla has distributed over $20 million through fellowships and awards to support individual and collective actions that nurture unique innovations that benefit communities", Said Mitchell Baker, CEO and Chairwoman of Mozilla Corporation.

The 2022 Kenya Start-Up Ecosystem Report by Disrupt Africa identified 308 active tech start-ups in Kenya, employing over 11,000 Kenyans.

The report further indicates that only 50% of these start-ups, the majority of which are Fintech start-ups, have undergone some form of acceleration or incubation.

"Advancing Africa's Digital Economy is at the heart of ATU's mandate. We work to create harmonized digital economies through standardized policy and regulatory frameworks for the African Region," John Omo, the Secretary-General of the African Telecommunication Union (ATU), noted.