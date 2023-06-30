South Africa: Ntseki's Mission to Save Chiefs Is a Tall Order

Kaizer Chiefs made a shocking decision to appoint Molefi Ntseki as their head coach on Wednesday, which saw Arthur Zwane being demoted to work as Ntseki's understudy, together with Dillon Sheppard.

The former Bafana Bafana trainer is now tasked with improving the fortunes of the Soweto giants who have not won any piece of silverware for the past eight years.

It is a huge responsibility for the 53-year-old and Scrolla.Africa breaks down why he might struggle to deliver titles for Amakhosi.

Lack of experience

It will be the first time Ntseki has coached a Premier Soccer League team - he has no experience of leading a team commanding such an intimidating following. The Chiefs job is bigger than the Bafana role, judging from the number of fans who support the teams.

Apart from the nine games for which Ntseki was in charge of Bafana, he had a stint with the South Africa Under-17 side and did well by taking them to the Fifa World Cup. But Chiefs are on a level he has never experienced before.

No track record of trophies

Ntseki dismally failed as Bafana coach, leading them to four wins, two draws and three defeats. His team lacked character and missed qualifying for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations by a whisker after losing 2-0 away in Sudan when they needed just a point.

By hiring someone who has never enjoyed real success, it looks as if Amakhosi are experimenting here.

Struggles as head of Youth at Chiefs

Before Ntseki was appointed head coach, he served as Amakhosi's head of Technical and Youth Development for two years.

But the Soweto giants never produced a player who has taken South African football by storm like Cassius Mailula, although Mduduzi Shabalala looks promising.

Demotivated team

It is going to be a tall order for the Chiefs coach to try and instil confidence and a winning mentality in his Amakhosi team.

He takes charge of bruised and battered players still enduring stinging criticism from their fans, who have lost faith in them.

A lightweight squad

The Amakhosi squad is dominated by average players and a lot of adjustments are needed during this winter transfer window. The stakes against Ntseki building a solid squad are high: he needs time, as this is not an overnight exercise.