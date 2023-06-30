South Africa: Senzo Meyiwa Trial Judge Gets the Boot

The judge presiding over the Senzo Meyiwa trial, Tshifhiwa Maumela, has been suspended alongside Justice Nomonde Mngqibisa-Thusi for failing to deliver numerous reserved judgments within a reasonable time.

The suspension letter was issued on the recommendation of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) given to the president in April.

The JSC confirmed on Thursday that President Cyril Ramaphosa had indeed suspended the pair.

"The decision to suspend is the decision of the president on the recommendation of the JSC. He signed the letters and issued the letters on Wednesday," said spokesperson advocate Sesi Baloyi.

In 2020, Judge President Dunstan Mlambo lodged a complaint against the two judges after they reserved several judgments for between six and 26 months.

The complaint against Mngqibisa-Thusi was based on 10 judgments, four of which were reserved for between 12 and 20 months, with the other six ranging from six to 11 months.

Attorney and coordinator of Judges Matter, Alison Tilley, said Maumela is likely to continue and complete the Senzo Meyiwa trial, City Press reported.

"He is already hearing the matter. He should continue to preside over it, regardless of the suspension. This is, of course, different from if he becomes ill, gravely ill, such that he cannot continue sitting."

However, the Senzo Meyiwa trial was recently postponed due to Maumela's ill health.

The suspension is expected to stay in place until a tribunal has completed its investigations into the delays.

Compiled by Anita Dangazele