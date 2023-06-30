Kenya: Chebukati's Wife Named Chair of Commission of Revenue Allocation With MPs Approval

29 June 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Davis Ayega

Nairobi — Mary Wanyonyi, the spouse of former Chairperson of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Wafula Chebukati, has been appointed as the new Chairperson of the Commission on Revenue Allocation (CRA).

Members of the National Assembly approved Wanyonyi's appointment on Thursday after determining her suitability for the position.

The House Committee and National Planning, which vetted Wanyonyi on June 22, 2023, concluded in their report that she was well-suited for the job.

President William Ruto selected Wanyonyi to succeed Jane Kiringai, who retired after completing a full 6-year term as the head of the CRA.

Wanyonyi will now serve for a six-year non-renewable period at the agency whose core mandate is to make recommendations concerning the basis for the equitable sharing of revenue raised by the national government; between the National and County Governments; and among the County Governments.

