Kenya: Wrestling Set for Kenya's Third Medal at the Africa Beach Games

Hammamet — Wrestling will deliver Kenya's third medal at the Africa Beach Games in Hammamet Tunisia, after Mathayo Mahabila moved into the final of the men's 80kg division.

Mahabila, who finished fourth in the African Championship also held in Tunisia last month, was too strong for home boy Khaireddine Ben Tlili edging him out 3-1.

The Kenyan is assured of either gold or silver and will now face off with Senegalese Ngor Niakhe in the evening session final.

Ngor was surprisingly beaten by a Guinea Bissau opponent, as he was considered the strongest in the pool.

And now, mahabila is given a task of battling a wrestler from a country where the game is almost like a religion.

"I am really delighted and thankful for the far I have come. The game was really tough because these were the top eight wrestlers in the continent. I want to thank my sparring partner and coaches for their help. I believed in myself and really wanted to fight for a medal," said Mahabila.

Mahabila wants to become the first ever Kenyan to top the podium in the Beach Games. In Sal, Kenya picked three medals and none was gold. His compatriot Mark Omumasaba won silver in the men's 90kg category on Wednesday.

He says it is positive pressure for him and will go all out against the Senegalese, who he says will be a tough opponent.

"There is some pressure of course because it will be painful for us to go home without a gold. Everyone is pushing me from my wife to family, friends and coaches to go all out and it is a must for me to give an effort and win."

Mahabila had to come from down after the Tunisian earned the first point of the game when he landed him on one knee.

But, pushed on by his Kenyan corner which was doing well in positive coaching, Mahabila equalized when he landed the Tunisian and then picked two quick points, the last being a thrust of the burly home boy off the zone.

The Tunisian contested the last point on Video Review and lost, with the game being awarded to the Kenyan.

He finished top of his pool of four, having started off with victory over James Holder of South Africa and Angola's Francisco Kadima.

Meanwhile, in the women's 50kg Category, Emma Nekesa will battle for bronze after losing her semi-final to Nahamie Sambou of Senegal.