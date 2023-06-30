South Africa: Government to Assist Inanda Tornado Victims to Rebuild Their Homes

Government says it will assist the households affected by the tornado that ripped through Inanda, northwest of Durban, to rebuild their homes.

This was announced during an in-loco inspection led by Human Settlements Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi, who visited the area on Wednesday, to assess the damage and identify immediate relief interventions to help the victims through a District Development Model approach.

Earlier this year, Kubayi announced that the national Human Settlements Department would take over the implementation of the emergency housing programme. This was aimed at ensuring that government responds swiftly to disasters.

Joined by KZN Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube and eThekwini Municipality Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda, Kubayi said a team, including all three spheres of government, has been assembled to assess the damage caused by the tornado.

She said during the inspection, officials witnessed that some households are in desperate need of government's intervention.

"The assistance we intend to extend to the affected households includes building materials to rebuild partially damaged houses and avail permanent solutions through alternative building technologies for households whose structures are completely destroyed," Kubayi said.

Kanku Road Housing Project

The visit to Inanda was followed by a handover of houses to qualifying beneficiaries at the Kanku Road Housing Project, which has a complement of over 300 houses.

Most of the beneficiaries were relocated from various floodline areas or due to disasters in the eThekwini region.

Kubayi said the project is one way for government to restore the dignity of the people.

"We also accept that as government, we still have a long way to go to deliver houses for all. However, we are working around the clock to ensure that government delivers on its set promises," Kubayi said.

The Minister warned the new beneficiaries to resist the temptation of selling their houses. She urged beneficiaries to look after their houses and hand them over to their future generations.

Mayor Kaunda said one of the local government's priorities is to eradicate informal settlements and transit camps in the city.

"We are making steady progress. As we do our part, please do yours," Kaunda said.

He also explained that the beneficiaries will be moved in batches from Isipingo transit camp to their new houses.

"Isipingo transit camp should be a thing of the past. Do not reverse the gains we have made by building new structures or building on a site we are clearing. This will be regarded as an enemy against progress and shall be addressed accordingly," the Mayor said.