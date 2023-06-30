South Africa: Video - Diepsloot Community Has Lost Confidence in Police

Police Minister Bheki Cele says a task team will meet residents, but they've "lost faith" says Kelsey Tlhosane

Minister of Police Bheki Cele says a task team appointed by the Minister in the Presidency, consisting of director-generals of several government departments and technical staff, will meet with Diepsloot community leaders in the coming days.

This follows unrest in the township in the north of Johannesburg last week after the death of former chairman of the Diepsloot community policing forum, John Makola, when he tried to foil a robbery. Community leaders demanded to speak to government leaders at the Union Buildings and demanded drastic government action to stem the tide of violent crime in their area.

Rampant crime has overshadowed the township for decades. This community has to deal with high unemployment, overcrowding and other social ills. In an emotionally charged memorial service held in Makola's honour, and attended by several local leaders from opposition parties, Cele urged mourners not to turn the service into a political spectacle.